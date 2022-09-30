iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 7,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,968. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.