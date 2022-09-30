iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $26,320,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 285,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 66,205 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.26. 336,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

