iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWUGet Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $26,320,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 285,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 66,205 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.26. 336,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

