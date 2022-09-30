iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,971,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

