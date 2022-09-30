iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.1% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $166.14. 2,229,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

