iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 610.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.12. 1,819,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

