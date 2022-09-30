iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.68 and a 200 day moving average of $227.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.