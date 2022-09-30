iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.