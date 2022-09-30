iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,973. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

