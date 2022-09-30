iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lowered by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

