J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 258 ($3.12).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 172.30 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.14. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 172.30 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.82.

In related news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

