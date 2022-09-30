Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 133,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 670,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Jangada Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 68.46, a current ratio of 68.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

