Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.55

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 6100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,965,000 after purchasing an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.