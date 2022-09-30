Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 838,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,554. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,159,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

