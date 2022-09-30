Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €16.21 ($16.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.41. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

