Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Tony Taylor Purchases 4,000 Shares

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Tony Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($25,519.57).
Jersey Electricity Stock Performance
Shares of Jersey Electricity stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 520 ($6.28). 15,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 557.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,176.14. Jersey Electricity plc has a 1 year low of GBX 510.30 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 634.85 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
Featured Stories
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.