Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Tony Taylor Purchases 4,000 Shares

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Tony Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($25,519.57).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

Shares of Jersey Electricity stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 520 ($6.28). 15,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 557.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,176.14. Jersey Electricity plc has a 1 year low of GBX 510.30 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 634.85 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

