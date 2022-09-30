JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 3.7% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. 2,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 867,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $3,380,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.