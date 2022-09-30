Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
