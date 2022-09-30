Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.