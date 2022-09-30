John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLY. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

