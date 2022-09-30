John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declares $0.35 Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WLYB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.72. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

