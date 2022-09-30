Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 84,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,272. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

