Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Chris Mottershead Purchases 166 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Chris Mottershead purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,802 ($21.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,986.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,052.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,038.60. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JMAT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

