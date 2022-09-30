Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $51.97 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

