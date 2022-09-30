Jonestrading Cuts RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $28.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jonestrading from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 16,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $300,365.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,137,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,280,761.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,120,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,684,017.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 16,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $300,365.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,137,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,280,761.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,614. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,548 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

