JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 640

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 681 ($8.23).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 506.60 ($6.12) on Tuesday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.06. The firm has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,377.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

