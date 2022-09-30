JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised BP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.16.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BP by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.