JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 169

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.