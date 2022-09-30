JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,410

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

