Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. Roku comprises about 1.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. 66,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

