Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,407 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

