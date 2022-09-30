Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. Intuit makes up 2.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.21.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.16. 16,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,080. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

