Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) PT Raised to €17.60 at Berenberg Bank

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JTKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,751.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 7.4 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 358,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

