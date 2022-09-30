KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $11.43. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 3,226 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.