KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $11.43. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 3,226 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
KAR Auction Services Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
