Kcash Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $189,777.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Kcash
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets.The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem.”
Kcash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.