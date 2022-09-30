KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.