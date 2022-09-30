KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602,900 shares during the period. KE makes up 22.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $45,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of KE by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,132,000 after buying an additional 149,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KE by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 1,432,404 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 312,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of -2.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

