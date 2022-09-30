Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,316. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.