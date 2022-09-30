Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,316. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
