Keene & Associates Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

