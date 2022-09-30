Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $4,139,395. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.