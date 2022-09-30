Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 2,966 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 47,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $71.53. 120,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,010. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

