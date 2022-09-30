Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 395 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

