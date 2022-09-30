Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

