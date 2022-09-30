Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 16.4%

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) fell 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KYYWF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,260 ($39.39) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 2,680 ($32.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

