Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

