Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Kinaxis stock remained flat at $98.03 during trading hours on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

