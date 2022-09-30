Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Shares of KXSCF remained flat at $98.03 during trading hours on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

