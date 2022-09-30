Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Set at C$203.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.77.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXS opened at C$135.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$147.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.51. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$119.48 and a 12-month high of C$229.98.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,685.81. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$290,484.17. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,512 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,685.81. Insiders have sold 81,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,265 over the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

