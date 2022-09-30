Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $16.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948,228. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

