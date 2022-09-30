Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 235,333 shares.The stock last traded at $12.44 and had previously closed at $11.96.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $889.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.18.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
