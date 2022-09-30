Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 235,333 shares.The stock last traded at $12.44 and had previously closed at $11.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $889.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.18.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

