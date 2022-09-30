Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,080,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 16,160,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3.81 and had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

