Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,436,217 shares changing hands.

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

About Kodal Minerals

(Get Rating)

Kodal Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in southern Mali. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bougouni West lithium project, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers located in southern Mali; and holds 100% interests in the Nangalasso project located in southern Mali, the SLAM Project located in Mali, the Dabakala project located in central Cote d'Ivoire, and the Korhogo project located in north central Côte d'Ivoire, the Nielle project located in Côte d'Ivoire, and Fatou project located in southern Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.